Artistic Kick-Off Event at Emillions Art

Emillions Art will kick off the upcoming art season with a special exhibition “downstairs” just outside its gallery along Fifth Avenue South November 19. The “Art Ave to 5th” event will feature a dozen mixed works on easels, showcasing the variety of artistic styles that Emillions Art displays.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a portion of all sales will benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), a local nonprofit that assists victims of child abuse and neglect and offers prevention services to improve the lives of at-risk children and their families. The center is in need of new equipment and a new space until its existing building can be rebuilt following Hurricane Ian.

“This inaugural event will give Emillions Art a chance to meet new clientele by bringing a variety of works by multiple artists down to the ground level while promoting the gallery upstairs,” said Marlissa Gardiner, founder of Emillions Art. “It also gives us the opportunity to provide 20 percent of the sales to an important charity in our community.”

The exhibit is open to the public in the alley below Emillions’ showroom at 837 Fifth Ave. S., Suite 202. For information, click here or call (239)687-3101.