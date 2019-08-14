Arugula and Fried Egg Salad from Parmesan Pete’s

Brooklyn-born Peter Della Rocca distilled four generations of Italian-American restaurant experience into his colorful and nutritious arugula and fried-egg salad at Parmesan Pete’s in Naples. Grilled chicken is chopped and mixed into the dish for texture and protein, along with traditional ingredients such as cannellini beans and pignoli nuts. The greens are dressed with white balsamic vinegar from Modena. Topped with a fried egg and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, the salad makes a satisfying luncheon entrée or a shared appetizer for two at dinner. “I like to look at classic dishes and come up with my distinctive personal touches,” Della Rocca says. “When each original component tastes good, I know the final product will be delicious.”