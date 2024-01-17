At Home with Frank and Linda Meak

It cannot be denied that the coastal location of Naples provides a gorgeous setting in which to live. Those who visit the city quickly fall in love and often say they would like to live here and make it their forever home. That is exactly what happened to Frank and Linda Meak, who discovered Naples in 2013. From Long Island, New York, they rented in Naples before fully committing to a move. Soon after, however, they found and purchased a home in Lely Resort, permanently relocating more than 1,300 miles south from where they once lived.

Linda dove into the country club lifestyle, participating in daily golf lessons and tennis games until she decided it was time to get involved in the community and give back. She immersed herself in volunteer work, choosing to donate her time and talents to The Shelter for Abused Women & Children; she has served as a guild president and currently serves as a trustee. In 2022, Linda was honored by the Women’s Foundation of Collier County as one of its Women of Initiative. She also joined the Ambassador Circle at Youth Haven.

In time, the couple made the decision to downsize from their nearly 5,000-square-foot home. Frank found a single-level home on the water in Royal Harbor, built circa 1982. Only a little more than 2,000 square feet in size, the canal-front property offers the luxury of spontaneous boat outings and a peaceful setting to entertain friends and family. Keeping the size intact, Frank worked as the general contractor and gutted the home; he heightened the existing 8-foot ceilings, knocked down walls, and reimagined the space to fit the couple’s lifestyle.

The focal point upon entrance is an impressive dining bar. It takes the place of a dining room, “which you rarely use,” remarks Linda. A convivial space, the bar is anchored by a U-shaped Cristallo stone back-lit countertop—“a durable and easy-to-maintain product,” says Linda—and surrounded by plush, upholstered stools. When you flip a switch, the stone counter shimmers and shines. Entire evenings are often passed with friends at this beautiful bar.

Three days prior to Hurricane Ian, Frank and Linda moved into the home. While not in the house during the storm (they were dog sitting for their son), they returned to discover 2 inches of water pooling throughout the space. The hardwood floors were unsalvageable, cabinets had to be removed, the bar had to be completely dismantled, and the stone countertops stored. A friend graciously offered them a place to live while they rebuilt.

Life is now back to normal after months of regrouping. The functional home offers a large kitchen, where Linda, who loves to cook, can prep; an office; an exercise room that hides a Murphy bed; and a spacious primary bedroom suite.

Adding character and personality to the home are numerous contemporary works of art—on the walls and even displayed on coffee and side tables—both inside and out. The couple’s son, PJ White, who now also makes his home in Naples, is a multimedia artist whose palette consists of acrylic, spray paint, epoxy resin, metals, and woods. His dimensional works are bold, vibrant, fun, and cheerful, and these take center stage in the Meak home.

Standing solo off to the side near the front entryway is a sculpture created by Linda’s late father, Stan Shapiro. Another artist the pair admire is Greg Creason, a mixed-media artist who fashions bold and colorful pieces that make Linda smile. While they own a few of his works, Linda’s favorite hangs in the kitchen.

The purpose of downsizing was to free up time to travel and to continue enjoying life together. Linda plans to carry on with her volunteer work, and Frank remains active in the construction industry. Surrounded by their art, numerous friends, and family, Linda and Frank are living full and enjoyable lives in their smaller-scale home on the canal in Royal Harbor.