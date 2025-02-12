At Home with Joe and Dana Matina

Although his commute from his Naples office to his primary residence is now more than 1,200 miles, Joe Matina, a managing director at UBS, finds he is more present in the lives of his wife, Dana, and their three daughters—Ava, Charlotte, and Grace. “I hop a flight on Thursday afternoon from RSW and in a little over two hours am back in New Jersey,” he says. “I can make the Friday morning school run.”

As frequent visitors to both the east and west coasts of Florida over the past two decades, Joe and Dana had accumulated a great group of friends. When it came time to establish roots in Florida, they both felt that the west coast was more their speed. In 2021, Joe founded The Matina Group and opened a private wealth management office in Naples.

Not ready to uproot the family (with their girls ranging in age from 10 to 16), the couple kept their home in Chatham, New Jersey, and went in search of a transitional second residence in Naples—one that was centrally located and not too far from the airport. They found a 3,000-square-foot penthouse within The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón neighborhood, with ample access to what the couple loves to do in their leisure time: golf, work out, and eat out.

The third-floor condo, overlooking the eighteenth hole of the Greg Norman–designed gold course, was typical of its 2009 vintage (think: rugged tile floors, dark cabinetry, arches, and a golden hue pervading the space).

Dana reached out to New Jersey designer Jenny Madden, of Jenny Madden Design, whom she had worked with previously. She found a local contractor—Rapp Builders—to help with reconstructing interior architectural elements, such as squaring off arches, removing built-in cabinets, and replacing the tile with wide-plank wood flooring (an epic undertaking involving a two-month stay of a gigantic piece of equipment).

About working on her first project in Florida, Madden, who had established a rapport with the couple and was familiar with their aesthetic, admits that the long distance was a bit nerve-racking. “I want everything to be just so,” she says. “Ultimately, it was a joy to dive into a project with a bit of a different nuance.”

Though she had designed seaside homes in New Jersey, she was excited to work with more Florida-associated colors and patterns, including palms, pinks, and corals.

“Most people are willing to try for more fun in their second or third homes,” Madden says. For Joe and Dana, this is evidenced in the lively blue palm frond wallpaper that lines the foyer. To connect the condo to the outdoors and the water, Madden selected natural accents, like wicker and rattan light fixtures.

Although Dana loves saturated colors, which do make an appearance in one of the guest rooms, she requested that neutral tones prevail in the condo. Her favorite piece in the home is the custom French blue Modern Aire hood in the kitchen. As the focal point of the open space, it provides a lively pop of color, juxtaposing the white cabinets and countertops and glossy white subway tiles.

Much of the communication between designer, contractor, and owners took place via video during the yearlong renovation project. Whenever there was a question, Dana, who trusted Madden implicitly, would answer: “Ask Jenny.”

“We made some bold design decisions, and I’m so glad they trusted me,” says Madden. “I’m happy they are enjoying their Florida home.”

While Joe spends close to seven months of the year in Florida, Dana visits as often as she can. Together they have managed to make their mark in the local philanthropic community (as they have in New Jersey), aligning themselves with charities that focus on women and children, such as Youth Haven and The Shelter for Abused Women & Children. “Women are the center of the family, and we believe in giving kids a chance,” explains Joe. “We are fortunate to give back.” Last September, Joe and Dana were welcomed as trustees of the Naples Children and Education Foundation.

While Joe is holding out hope that a full-time move south for the family happens sooner rather than later, he patiently waits, enjoying the best of what both homes offer.