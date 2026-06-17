At Home with Neapolitans Bill and Mari Gaston

When Neapolitans and newlyweds Mari and Bill Gaston first saw their North Naples residence, they knew immediately it was the ideal home for their blended family. Conveniently situated on a canal within a Vanderbilt Beach community, the home boasts an expansive layout that includes three stories, five bedrooms, and six bathrooms—perfect for their six children: Trey Gaston,19; Lily Gaston, 18; Sean Pereyra Murray, 17; Alex Gaston, 14; Jude Rubenstein, 12; and Matias Rubenstein, 11.

“The dynamic of a changing household, combined with a two-year process to design and build a home, made buying an existing home the right choice for us, so we didn’t have multiple transitions,” explains Bill, who wed Mari nearly a year ago.

The well-cared-for home features a vibrant first floor—below the main floor—outfitted with a bedroom for the oldest boys, a workout studio, a game room, a pool table, shuffleboard, and a bar for the adults. The space equally doubles as a teen hangout and sleepover area for Mari and Bill’s younger children and extends to an outdoor patio, pool, and dock area that houses the Gaston family’s boat, named Mar. Translating to “sea” in Spanish, the boat’s name pays tribute to Mari and her Puerto Rican heritage.

“When we decided to move in together, we wanted both of our families to have a brand new, fresh start,” expresses Mari. “Being on the water was something that we were trying to check off the list, as Bill’s favorite pastime is boating. The boys can fish off the dock. Every child also has their own little space, so I fell in love with the home right away.”

Amid a household of boys, Bill’s daughter, Lily, enjoys a distinctly feminine retreat on the main floor with an inviting bedroom layered with playful patterns and custom upholstery. Upstairs, on the third level, Alex, Jude, and Matias each have their own thoughtfully defined spaces. This level also houses the primary suite, where Mari and Bill retreat to a serene, light-filled sanctuary with a spa-inspired bathroom and his-and-hers closets. It is in her closet where Mari dresses for galas, benefits, and lively dinners hosted at the Gaston home.

The interiors throughout the residence unfold through a refined monochromatic palette, where hues of black, white, cream, and soft gray create visual continuity and understated luxury. The color palette realizes a tranquil refuge for Naples native Bill, a principal/founder for Build, a construction management company in Naples, and owner of Fly Charters. Bill, a University of Florida graduate, built his career in construction, working for DeAngelis Diamond before starting his own company with co-founder Jay Howard. A few of Build’s key projects include the Sugden Community Theatre (home of The Naples Players), Naples Jet Center, and Baker Senior Center Naples. “Build is one of the very few builders that does both commercial and luxury residential work,” states Bill. “Our No. 1 asset is the incredible team of builders we have within the company.”

Mari has called Naples home for the past decade, dedicating herself to philanthropic efforts and working with organizations, such as the Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples and The Immokalee Foundation. She continues to prioritize giving back, most recently via donating trips from Fly Charters to the Breakthrough T1D Naples Gala, which helped to raise funds for Type 1 diabetes research.

Within the bustle of a full household, she gravitates toward her sitting room, a relaxed, personalized enclave anchored by oversize chairs and a tucked-away office concealed behind mirrored doors. By evening, this space transforms into a place to unwind over wine, where she catches up with her husband or friends. “Bill and I do a really good job of looking at the calendar and focusing on what we’re going to do,” says Mari. “We know we have to be smart with our time; our family and kids come first, so it’s really all about them. We’re great at supporting each other, so it all works very well.”

Mari, Bill, and their kids travel and enjoy boating often. “We’re adventurous people,” notes Mari. This summer they plan to sail the entire East Coast, from Miami to Nantucket, exploring Charleston, the Outer Banks, and Washington, D.C., to celebrate the Fourth of July and America’s 250th birthday. “There is never a dull moment for us as a family,” Bill says. “There will be many milestones to celebrate and many adventures to pursue. I have been boating since I was 6 years old and love the lifestyle of putting the boat in the water and going—whether for the day, fishing, a sunset, or a longer excursion.”

Like the canal it borders, the Gaston home carries a steady current—blending eight lives into something fluid yet firmly anchored. In the end, it’s more than a house; it’s a shared space, a backdrop where this new family’s story is lovingly shaped.