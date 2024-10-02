At Home with Rufino Hernandez and Gregory Sari

When they decided to buy a home together, partners Rufino Hernandez and Gregory Sari ventured to Marco Island. Located 30 miles south of Naples, the barrier island, linked to Southwest Florida by the 55-foot-high S.S. Jolley Bridge, is home to more than 16,000 people. It was 2020 and Sari recalls, “We thought we could get more bang for our buck on Marco.” (He does not necessarily believe this to be true today.)

Hernandez knew he would be leaving Naples kicking and screaming and was adamant he would only relocate for a very special property. He describes the house they ultimately found as “everything that every other house was not” and recalls an “oh-my-gosh moment” upon first setting foot in the place. When he saw the wood-burning fireplace, Sari, who grew up in the Northeast, was smitten. “I’m in,” he announced.

An architect from Jacksonville originally built the two-story, Key West–style home (which is situated on an oversize corner lot with long views of a canal and western exposure) for his family in 1995. At 2,800 square feet, the main residence is not huge. And, with a blue steel roof, white siding, and a wraparound porch, it is decidedly not Mediterranean in appearance—a style that prevails on the island. Guest quarters sit above the garage, separated from the main house by a large square pool at the center of the property. A modernized boat dock meant the pair could move their boat out of dry storage. “We no longer have an easy excuse to not take the boat out,” adds Hernandez.

The two-story home features abundant natural light, wood floors, French and pocket doors to the pool and patio, and numerous seating options. (Their dining table now lives outside year-round.) The home also boasts a refurbished kitchen. Hernandez and Sari asked local architect John Dyehouse to add a grill room—one matching the vintage aesthetic of the existing outside space—between what the couple christened Ibis Lodge (the main residence) and Heron Cottage (the guest quarters for those who don’t want to trek home following a night of good food and drink).

Hernandez, who is originally from Naples, took over his family’s business—Golden Gate Nursery—in 2004. Eventually, he combined his passion for event planning and floral design and opened the Garden District, becoming the go-to guy for personalized home and garden design, as well as over-the-top decor for special events, including those for local charities. Sari, who previously worked in finance in New York City, moved to Naples from New Jersey in 2009. Three years later, he joined Hernandez at the Garden District, which is now located in the Naples Design District.

Hernandez and Sari are quick to admit that they don’t agree on much in terms of interior decor. When it came time to decorate their new home, the choices came together out of necessity. “If we need something for a party, we make eleventh-hour decisions,” explains Hernandez. He cites, for example, the time Sari ordered new cushions for their four outdoor chaise lounges. Not to his liking, Hernandez was tempted to return them. However, they were quickly put to good use, forcing him to accept the matching set as part of their permanent collection.

The couple, who each work hard six days a week, find serenity and peace in their home after hours and on holidays. Experts at planning and hosting events for others, they also love to throw their own parties. Sari takes care of the cooking (he boasts a repertoire of great Italian food), while Hernandez focuses on the logistics. He compares party planning to cooking: “There are certain ingredients that must be put together for the best results.” Hernandez believes it is the guest list, however, that is the deal-maker (or deal-breaker) at the end of the night. For this, he offers a few seasoned tips.

“Include tried-and-true friends but also some new ones to keep the friendship circle growing,” he suggests. “Ask if your guests will play well together—are they like-minded? Don’t be afraid to throw in a wild card. Invite someone unexpected—it will keep things interesting. Also, seat couples separately; this creates a more interesting dynamic and can lead to stimulating conversation.”

Most importantly, “Don’t overthink a party,” advises Hernandez. “You can plan all you want, but ultimately, things pan out the way they will, and you just have to be alright with that.”