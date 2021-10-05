Auto Motives

Metallized lambskin trench coat (price upon request), Fall/Winter 2021 earrings ($1,100), Fall/Winter 2021 ring ($650), Chanel; Anouk black suede pumps ($675), Jimmy Choo.
Silk muslin dress ($4,500), stretch trunks ($550), Fall/Winter 2021 faded metal mesh handbag (price upon request), Fall/Winter 2021 necklace ($1,400), Fall/Winter 2021 bracelet ($1,700), Chanel; Romy 100 black patent leather pumps ($650), Jimmy Choo.
Knit turtleneck ($1,800), button-down shirt ($1,400), knit pull ($2,200), pleated skort ($1,500), Valentino Garavani pumps ($1,235), Valentino.
Black stretch-jersey cutout dress with crystal hand-embroidery ($6,990), Michael Kors Collection; Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette 005 Copper Gold ($45), Dior Backstage Face & Body Powder-No-Powder 7N ($40), Dior Mono Couleur Couture High Color Eye Shadow in 633 Coral Look Glitter ($30), Dior 24H Stylo Eyeliner 061 Matte Grey ($33) and 781 Matte Brown ($33), Dior Beauty.
Jacquard silk dress ($2,995), elastic shorts ($575), silk elastic bra ($595), metallic leather handbag ($3,445), metallic leather heels ($795), Dolce & Gabbana.
Long-sleeve belted black dress ($3,595), gold square earrings with black crystals ($425), gold necklace with greco and medusa accents ($550), Versace.
Dark gray mohair knitted bra top ($950), dark gray mohair high-waisted skirt ($1,450), gold Fendi O’Lock Chain Strap You necklace ($1,100), gold medium Fendi O’Lock Mono earrings ($260), Fendi; mini black crystal purse ($1,125), Versace; Romy 100 black patent leather pumps ($650), Jimmy Choo.
Leather dress ($6,500), D-Fight boots ($1,890), Dior Dream necklace ($5,300), Dior Tribales earrings ($690), Dior.
Structured washed denim jeans (price upon request), knit pullover (price upon request), Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti metallic sculptural lining bust parka ($11,700), Louis Vuitton.
Story Credits:
Fashion editor: Katherine Lande
Model: Tereza Bouchalova, Women 360 Management, New York
Hair and makeup: Julianna Gonzalez, using Dior Beauty, Creative Management, Miami
Fashion assistant: Roxy Rooney, Honey Communications
