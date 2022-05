WHAT: A Faith and Reason Signature Event

WHERE: Royal Poinciana Golf Club

SUPPORTS: Ave Maria School of Law Scholarship Fund

DETAILS: Former U.S. Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and her husband, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, were guest speakers; complimentary signed books by the Gingriches were given to each guest. The event with dinner and an auction was themed around the classic movie Roman Holiday.

MEDIA SPONSOR: Naples Illustrated