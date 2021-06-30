Step back in time at the Historic Palm Cottage and Norris Garden this summer. Medical personnel and first responders get free, docent-led tours of Naples’ oldest home and garden every Saturday in July (3, 10, 17, 24, and 31) from noon to 4 p.m. The same goes for all Collier County residents on Saturdays in August (7, 14, 21, and 28). Reservations are not required.
Back in Time at Historic Palm Cottage
Medical personnel, first responders, and Collier residents get free, docent-led tours of Naples’ oldest home and garden this summer
