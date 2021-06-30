Back in Time at Historic Palm Cottage

Step back in time at the Historic Palm Cottage and Norris Garden this summer. Medical personnel and first responders get free, docent-led tours of Naples’ oldest home and garden every Saturday in July (3, 10, 17, 24, and 31) from noon to 4 p.m. The same goes for all Collier County residents on Saturdays in August (7, 14, 21, and 28). Reservations are not required.