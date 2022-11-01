It is an honor that all three of the specialists at Bayview Dental Arts have been chosen for the fourth consecutive year as Naples’ Top Dentists in Prosthodontics and Endodontics! Drs. Hedgepath, Carrigan, and Scherder have been providing the Naples area with superior dental care for over 10 years. Their world-class dental facility provides patients the ability to experience the highest standards in dental health and cosmetics.

Robert C. Hedgepath, DMD, is a graduate of Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. As a fellow specialist in prosthodontics, Dr. Hedgepath joined the practice in 2011, bringing an array of expertise. His expertise focuses on the maintenance of optimum oral function, comfort, and appearance through the use of Invisalign or crowns and veneers. From bridge work to partials and dentures, he offers the very best in dental care.

Patrick J. Carrigan, DMD, is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. He continued his training in a post-dental specialty residency at Temple University School of Dentistry where he received his certification in endodontics (root canal dentistry). Dr. Carrigan has had articles published in the Journal of Endodontics and has earned numerous awards, including recognition as an Alumni of Distinction from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine and the Louis Seiden Award for Clinical Excellence. He has been recognized with the Top Dentist Award consistently since 2007 from Pittsburgh to Naples!

Edward A. Scherder, DMD, JD, is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine and received his graduate degree in prosthodontics. Prosthodontics is a specialty branch of dentistry that focuses on restoration, replacement, and function through modern advancements and technology. As the founder of Bayview Dental Arts in 2007, Dr. Scherder has a commitment to maintaining the cornerstones of his practice — compassion, skill, ethics, and technology.

Let the specialists at Bayview Dental Arts help you assess your smile! Drs. Hedgepath, Carrigan, and Scherder will determine the best treatment options available to maintain the health of your smile and create the look you have always dreamed of!

