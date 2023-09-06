Beacon Social Drinkery Hosts Hurricane Relief Event

Five of Florida’s most popular rooftop bars will host Raise the Roof for Hurricane Idalia Relief on September 7, including Beacon Social Drinkery at Luminary Hotel & Co. in Fort Myers. From 4 to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy Beacon Social Drinkery’s menu of small plates, cocktails, wines, and more, with 50 percent of proceeds benefiting the American Red Cross Hurricane Idalia Relief Fund.

Additional participating locations include: EDGE Rooftop Cocktail Lounge at the Epicurean Hotel in Tampa (donating all profits from 5 to 10 p.m.); Hi-Fi at Fenway Hotel in Dunedin (donating 50 percent of profits from 4 to 10 p.m.); Vantage at The Karol Hotel in Clearwater (donating 50 percent of profits from 4 to 10 p.m.); and Skybox at Residence Inn Tampa Wesley Chapel (donating all profits from 4 to 10 p.m.).

For more information on Raise the Roof for Hurricane Idalia Relief and to view full menus, head to edgerooftopcocktaillounge.com, hifirooftopbar.com, vantagerooftopbar.com, skyboxrooftopbar.com, and beaconsocialdrinkery.com.