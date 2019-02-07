Beauty Goes Green

With a shift in consumer awareness about health and wellness, manufacturers are going green and steering away from synthetic chemicals in beauty and skin-care products. “The clear offenders are parabens, synthetic colors and fragrances, chemical sunscreens, and phthalates, which may have a longer shelf life and an alluring price tag but can be toxic for your health,” says Brandi Perkins, owner of Naples Makeup Artistry. “And while the FDA has not banned these items from skin-care products, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”