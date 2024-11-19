Behind the Lens with Gray Malin

Photographer Gray Malin has a penchant for capturing the unique and unexpected—from adorable pooches posing throughout iconic cities (think: London, Paris, Palm Beach, and Aspen) to elephants and llamas whimsically surrounded by colorful balloons. Malin also has an inclination for flying high above his subjects, often hanging out of doorless helicopters to snap incredible vistas—whether these be of cityscapes, famous golf courses, or coastal towns with beautiful beaches, such as Naples.

Originally from Texas, Malin is now a California resident. He first started selling his photographs from a small booth (a pop-up gallery of sorts) that he set up at a market in West Hollywood. Eventually, his work became available for sale on the internet—a platform that has helped him build his highly celebrated eponymous brand.

Malin’s aerial photographs of Southwest Florida beaches, including those in and around Naples and Marco Island, showcase the splendor of our local waters. He adeptly records each beach’s distinct aesthetic with his perceptive eye, evoking the nuance of each stretch of sand. Malin presents bird’s-eye views of coastal scenes along the Paradise Coast, from a crowded day at Vanderbilt Beach to the all-white umbrellas of the Port Royal Club, bringing us along with him as he reconnoiters from our sunny skies.

To view more images, visit graymalin.com or find Malin on Instagram @graymalin.

Vanderbilt Beach

Striped and solid-hued umbrella tops combine, infusing vibrant colors against the white-sand backdrop found at this bustling beach.

Green and White Striped Umbrellas, Marco Island

Malin shares a peaceful beach day on the wide, sandy shores of Marco.

Boat Day, Naples

Malin captures a string of boats on a beautiful day in this shot emanating serious Keewaydin Island vibes.

The Mangroves, Naples

Though difficult to discern this boat’s exact location, there’s little doubt its owners have escaped for the day.

Port Royal Club

Malin records members enjoying Naples’ most prestigious private beach club.

Naples Beach

Malin presents an array of beachgoers at this popular location, from sunbathers and readers to walkers and kids playing along the shoreline.