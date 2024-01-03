Behind the Scenes with TheatreZone

How is the magic of a Broadway musical created? Learn about the art of live professional theater at exclusive insider experiences at the G&L Theatre at Community School of Naples this season with TheatreZone—celebrating 19 years in Naples as a professional musical theater company.

After enjoying Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical, guests are invited to join TheatreZone’s founding artistic director, Mark Danni, on a narrated backstage tour to experience the inner world of theater. Guests see where actors wait in the wings and view the colorful dressing and costume areas where performers are transformed into their characters; they can visit the orchestra area onstage and bask in the limelight of center stage. Backstage tours are $10 per person and take place January 11-14 and January 19-21; reservations are required.

This season, four of TheatreZone’s six musicals offer Thursday Talkbacks. Post show, on January 18, the audience is invited to settle back in their seats for an opportunity to meet the cast and directors of Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical for a casual question and answer period while enjoying refreshments from the honor bar. There is no charge for the post-show event.

“Talkbacks are a treat for both the audience and the cast … they offer a personal experience and a deepened appreciation and understanding of the creative process,” says Danni.