Bekah Brunstetter Play Arrives at The Naples Players

The Naples Players’ Tobye Studio Theater will set the stage for playwright Bekah Brunstetter’s The Cake, from February 22-27.

Legendary North Carolina baker, Della (Linda Mizeur), finds herself in a crisis of conscience and faith when her late best friend’s daughter, Jen (Emma Covert), asks her to make a wedding cake for her and her soon-to-be wife.

Family and ideology collide in this touching play in which the main characters have to face their differences and work through them. There are no clear answers to life’s toughest questions, and this play invites audiences to join Della on a journey of curiosity and humanity.

“The Cake gives audiences an opportunity to explore an ideological conflict from multiple perspectives and offers reflection of a real-life challenge that doesn’t have one simple answer,” said CEO and artistic director, Bryce Alexander. “In this performance, and in life, what we can hope to gain is insight and empathy, which offers more clarity and a deeper understanding than cut-and-dry answers.”

The Cake is directed by Christine Cirker; stage management by Adam Garcia; costume design by Dayne Sabatos; lighting design by Abby May; scenic design by Starlet Jacobs; prop design by Jillian Feigenblat; and sound design by Jacob Myny.

Tickets are $42 per person and Flex Season Ticket Holders can purchase additional tickets at $35. A Red Carpet event open to the public is slated for Wednesday, February 2, from 6:30-7:30pm and features local vendors, food, drinks, and live music from the band Chariot. Click here or call (239) 263-7990 to secure your tickets.