Benjamin H. Yormak is a board-certified expert in labor and employment law. His firm only represents employees, and much of his practice involves whistle-blower cases and cases involving fraud. In 2019, he was lead counsel in a nationwide fraud case that settled for nearly $90 million. In United States v. 21st Century Oncology et. al (2015), Yormak successfully represented a whistle-blower who challenged Medicare fraud, which resulted in a recovery of more than $25 million.

Yormak has been recognized by Super Lawyers magazine each year since 2016, an honor bestowed upon only the top 2 percent of Florida attorneys as voted by their peers. He has also won the Avvo Client Choice Award each year since 2012. He has been recognized as a Lawyer of Distinction (2018) and honored by National Advocates Top 40 Under 40.

Yormak previously worked with the U.S. Department of Justice and received his JD from the University of Maine School of Law and his AB from Bowdoin College, graduating with honors.

Benjamin H. Yormak

Yormak Employment & Disability Law

9990 Coconut Road | Bonita Springs

239-985-9691

yormaklaw.com