Berliner Philharmoniker Makes Naples Debut

The world-renowned Berliner Philharmoniker will make its Florida debut at Artis—Naples’ Hayes Hall November 21 and 22, marking its first tour of the United States in six years. This will also be the first tour led by Chief Conductor Kirill Petrenko at the podium. Both performances begin at 8 p.m. and tickets are $105-$190

“It is a privilege and an honor to host the Berliner Philharmoniker and Kirill Petrenko for this momentous debut,” said Artis—Naples CEO and President Kathleen van Bergen. “We are thrilled to play a role in introducing the live sounds of one of the world’s finest orchestras to Naples audiences.”

Andrea Zietzschmann, general manager of the Berliner Philharmoniker, said that the orchestra has been thinking about the Southwest Florida community since Hurricane Ian devastated the area.

“The orchestra is excited to be making its Florida debut—on its twenty-fourth U.S. tour—in Naples and we send our very best wishes to the communities affected by the hurricane as they recover,” Zietzschmann said. “There has been a long friendship with Kathleen, who has been eager to welcome us, and the artistic leadership of Artis—Naples, so we were thrilled to program these concerts as part of Maestro Petrenko’s first U.S. tour with the orchestra. We look forward to continuing to build an American family of friends for the Berliner Philharmoniker.”

Naples audiences will be treated to a repertoire that includes works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Gustav Mahler, and Andrew Norman. American violinist and Berliner Philharmoniker Concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley will perform Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1 at the November 21 concert as soloist, with Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 7 on the November 22 program. In addition to these familiar pieces, works by Norman and Korngold will be performed for the first time in the United States by the Berliner Philharmoniker.

The Berliner Philharmoniker performances are part of the Artis—Naples Visiting Orchestras series this season, which also includes performances by The Cleveland Orchestra with Franz Welser-Möst and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Riccardo Muti.

Tickets and additional information are available here.