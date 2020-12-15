Better Brunching

Ever wake up on a weekend morning with the desire to drink 48,000 Bloody Marys? While you might not want to follow through, you could accomplish your goal and never taste the same Bloody Mary twice at The Catch of the Pelican at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The seafood-centric restaurant’s build-your-own Bloody Mary bar offers a dizzying number of possible combinations:

• Eight rim spices such as Old Bay and Peruvian chili citrus, Sriracha, and

Gochujang salts

• Your choice of vodka, tequila, or the virgin version (a Bloody Shame)

• Homemade red or green tomato mix

• 75 toppings, both hot and cold, including egg rolls, empanadas,

watermelon, and blocks of Gorgonzola

• More than 20 sauces such as Tabasco, Crystal, and Louisiana hot sauces

“The Bloody Mary bar defines who we are as a food and beverage program,” says Eddie Thomas, the resort’s director of food and beverage. “We aim to be ‘Grande’ in everything we do. We had the idea for a special brunch for over a year before we launched it last April, and we’ve already seen our business triple, both from hotel guests and locals.”

The Bloody Mary bar complements the mimosa bar at The Catch of the Pelican’s relaxed yet elegant dining room. A single Bloody Mary costs $14, and guests can opt for the bottomless option for $35—but the hotel won’t lose money unless you go for all 48,000.