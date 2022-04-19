Beyond Fitness at Fountain X

A new fitness studio in Naples, Fountain X, offers ways to monitor and improve your overall health that go beyond physical training and nutritional guidance. While fitness is a key part of health, these services often are segmented, notes Shawn Buchheit, global vice president of business development for Fountain Life, the studio’s parent company. According to Buchheit, Fountain X brings these services together with the goal of “making fitness an extension of health care [and] health care an extension of fitness.”

The studio offers group classes, personal training, and AI-based equipment that provides a personalized workout, but it also helps members recover with laser therapy, chiropractic services, and infrared saunas. Fountain X then steps even further into health care through its collaboration with Fountain Life. Members can take a range of preventative tests that may not be covered by insurance, from a full-body MRI to cancer screenings to a gut microbiome analysis, with the goal of identifying and addressing illness as early as possible. By providing tools for fitness and holistic health in one place, Buchheit adds, “people can curate it and take responsibility [and] ownership of their own health.”