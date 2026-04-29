Bice Naples Undergoes an Italian Revival

Bice Naples, located on Fifth Avenue South, has reopened its doors following a comprehensive renovation. Since its launch in 2005, Bice has been part of the city’s dining scene, offering refined Italian cuisine, white-tablecloth service, and warm hospitality. Rooted in the legacy of the original Milan trattoria opened by Beatrice “Bice” Ruggeri in 1926, the Naples location now blends classic charm with modern elegance.

The refreshed 5,566-square-foot space showcases a light, coastal-Italian aesthetic that bridges Old World sophistication with relaxed, contemporary luxury. Hand-painted scenic panels, a sculptural white bar, navy velvet upholstery, and floating textile ceilings evoke the deep blues, whites, and other coastal hues of the Mediterranean. Private dining rooms are available, offering spaces for celebrations and business gatherings, while outdoor dining areas create an ideal spot for eating alfresco.

The culinary program honors Bice’s Italian heritage, featuring signature dishes like vitello tonnato (veal with tuna sauce, toasted almonds, marinated vegetables, and fried capers), ossobuco alla Milanese (braised veal shank, gremolata, and saffron risotto), and filetto di manzo salsa Barolo (grilled filet mignon, leek puree, and sun-dried tomatoes in a Barolo wine sauce). Seasonal creations that highlight chef specialties are also offered. “Bice Naples has always held a special place in our brand,” says Roberto Ruggeri, founder of Bice Group. “As we celebrate 100 years, we are proud to honor our family’s legacy while reimagining the future of Italian cuisine.” Bice Naples is open daily for happy hour (3-5 p.m.) and dinner (5 p.m.).