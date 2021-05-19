BIFF: Movies, Music, and More

The 2021 Bonita Springs International Film Festival (BIFF) offers a range of genres to satisfy every film-lover

With more than 100 thoughtfully selected films from around the world–including documentaries, animations, narratives, and shorts–the 2021 Bonita Springs International Film Festival (BIFF) offers a range of genres to satisfy every film-lover. The annual, three-day festival staged by the Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs will include question-and-answer sessions with filmmakers, writers, actors, and directors, along with workshops and demonstrations. BIFF events take place at the Center for the Performing Arts’ Moe Auditorium & Film Center and the Hinman Auditorium, combining live music, cinema, food and cocktails, and stimulating connections with moviemaking talent.

The festivity-filled weekend kicks off on Friday, May 21, with a cocktail party, the screening of the dramedy, Paint, about a group of art-school friends trying to launch their lives in New York City directed by Michael Walker and a Stevie Nicks tribute concert. Premium opening-night tickets inclusive of all events are $75 and concert-only tickets are $38-$45.

Festival tickets are $12 per film, $100 for a 10-pack film pass, and $200 for a festival badge, which includes premium tickets to the opening and closing night events and parties, and access to 10 additional films.

The festival will conclude with a closing-night party on Sunday, May 23, with awards and cocktails, a screening of the award-winning documentary The Last Sermon, which explores conceptions about Islam and terrorism and was directed by Jack Baxter, and a Meat Loaf tribute concert. Premium tickets are $65 and concert-only tickets are $36-42.

For more information on the films and a complete festival schedule, click here.

