Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Closes Rockin’ on the River Series

The riverfront amphitheater will close its Rockin’ on the River concerts with a performance by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy December 12

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Courtesy of the artist
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Courtesy of the artist

Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers will close out its Rockin’ on the River  concert series with a holiday show by contemporary swing revivalists Big Bad Voodoo Daddy December 12. Drawing on a catalogue of holiday classics and originals from two full-length holiday albums, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy promises a quirky take on holiday tunes. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are free, but must be claimed in advance here. A limited number of $35 VIP tickets will be available and include a reserved seat within five rows of the stage, one complimentary drink, and access to VIP restrooms. In addition, $50 Super VIP tickets will be available, which include exclusive meet-and-greets with the artists.

After the show, concertgoers can stay the night at Luminary Hotel & Co. with the “Rock & Stay” package. Rates start at $309 and can be booked online. Luminary Hotel also offers a variety of food and beverage options for guests and locals to enjoy before or after the show.

