Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Closes Rockin’ on the River Series

Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers will close out its Rockin’ on the River concert series with a holiday show by contemporary swing revivalists Big Bad Voodoo Daddy December 12. Drawing on a catalogue of holiday classics and originals from two full-length holiday albums, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy promises a quirky take on holiday tunes. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are free, but must be claimed in advance here. A limited number of $35 VIP tickets will be available and include a reserved seat within five rows of the stage, one complimentary drink, and access to VIP restrooms. In addition, $50 Super VIP tickets will be available, which include exclusive meet-and-greets with the artists.

After the show, concertgoers can stay the night at Luminary Hotel & Co. with the “Rock & Stay” package. Rates start at $309 and can be booked online. Luminary Hotel also offers a variety of food and beverage options for guests and locals to enjoy before or after the show.