Bike Brunch & Walk Returns This Weekend

Naples Pathways Coalition will host the Nineteenth Annual TD Bank Naples Bike Brunch & Walk at Cambier Park on March 2.

The morning kicks off with free coffee served by Foxtail and a continental breakfast. Then, bike riders will head out on either 62, 30, 20, 10, or 5-mile routes, with on-road support provided by Cycle Shack and Island Bike Shops. There is also a three-mile downtown walking option. At the finish, participants and their supporters will enjoy an after party with lunch from Jason’s Deli, beer and soft drinks, music, raffles, a photo booth, vendor expo, and more.

Event details and registration can be found here. Packet pickup and late registration will be held at TD Bank (3906 Tamiami Trail N) on March 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Event proceeds support the Naples Pathways Coalition’s mission to make Collier County safe, bikeable, and walkable. The organization’s main projects are the Paradise Coast Trail and stopping distracted driving with our Hands-Free Florida campaign and coalition.