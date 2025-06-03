Blackbird Modern Asian Debuts in Naples

With an anticipated opening date of June 6 at Naples Bay Resort & Marina, Blackbird Modern Asian offers diners an opportunity to immerse themselves in tastes of the east, both from Asia and the far side of the Sunshine State. The sleek new restaurant is the sibling of the acclaimed Pan-Asian original, which launched in Jupiter nearly three years ago. Blackbird is the culinary child of Three Amigos Hospitality Group, composed of lifelong friends Scott Frielich, Angelo Abbenante, and Cleve Mash, as well as executive chef Tim Nickey.

Frielich says, “We weren’t thinking about expanding to the west coast, but once we saw the space [at Naples Bay Resort & Marina], that was it.” They transformed the place, previously occupied by Bonefish Grill, with a lush ambience featuring Asian design influences. Blackbird’s eastern exterior showcases a colorful mural by Amanda Valdes, a Miami artist and Mash’s niece.

The artistically crafted food is Nickey’s concern. A graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Miami, he also has extensive experience in steak houses, country clubs, and Asian-themed restaurants. “I’m so happy with the menu,” he says. “The bao buns are amazing; the dim sum and different fried rices are great. Our brisket is smoked for 13 hours, and about 60 percent of the menu is small plates.” Other highlights include short rib and bone-marrow dumplings, truffle salmon crispy rice, and Jurgielewicz Peking duck with Beijing garnish and hoisin sauce. The signature dish is Sichuan pork ribs inside a smoke-infused cloche dome removed tableside.