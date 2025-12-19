Blast from the Past: Nissan Z Performance

Affordable, fun-to-drive two-seaters are fast going the way of Sony Walkmans, Mickey-D’s Snack Wraps, and Napster. The latest casualty is Toyota’s Supra, which gets the chop next spring.

Which makes Nissan’s evergreen Z something of a treasure. First launched back in 1969 as the beloved Datsun 240Z, it’s now in its seventh generation and still going strong.

So when the call came offering the latest Z Performance for a few days of testing, I raised my hand faster than a fifth grader in need of a bathroom break.

If you love sports cars, the Z still checks all the right boxes for a fun-driving two-seater. It’s fast, handles like a go-kart on steroids, has the kind of swoopy styling to make your heart pitter-patter, and is still surprisingly affordable.

How affordable? The entry Z Sport stickers at $44,110 including destination. Step up to the even-sportier Z Performance for $54,110. Or go for the cool Z Heritage Edition with deep purple paint and gold wheels at $57,050.

Want a Z for the track? The hardcore Z NISMO with stiffer suspension, bigger brakes, and 20 more horseys can be yours for an albeit pricey $66,890.

For me, the Z Performance I’m driving is the one to have. Compared to the starter Sport, it comes with a tighter suspension set-up, a handling-sharpening limited slip differential, upgraded brakes, and forged 19-inch alloys.

And like all Zs, it features the fabulous twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 borrowed from Infiniti’s recently-departed Q50 Red Sport 400 sedan.

Seemingly running on molten molasses, this potent, super-smooth six cranks out an impressive 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque–uprated to 420-hp and 384 lb-ft in the Z NISMO.

Best of all, you get to choose between a six-speed manual shifter or nine-speed automatic for no extra cost, though surprisingly, the NISMO only comes with an automatic.

See the Z in the metal and it still looks like a true spiritual successor to that original ’69 240Z. The 2023 makeover that launched the seventh generation focused on all those cool retro design cues. Like that mile-long hood, stubby, cut-off rear, and straight-back coupe roofline. That grille opening? Pure 240Z.

Inside, it’s a lovely blend of retro and modern. While the three hooded gauges on top of the dash and handbrake (remember those?) are a nod to the original Z, the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 9-inch central touchscreen are bang up to date.

And seated behind that chunky wheel, feeling the tight grip of that body-hugging driver’s seat, and you instantly feel ready to carve some curves.

Our test car features that six-speed manual, which is a mix of good and not-so good. Yes, it meets the mantra that a “proper” sports car has to have a stick. And through the 318-curve Tail of the Dragon in the Great Smoky Mountains, it’s probably an absolute blast.

But in our traffic-snarled Sunshine State, the combo of a too-long travel clutch and stiff shift action takes away some of the fun, making gear shifting a chore.

It may be sacrilege to say it, but the nine-speed automatic with paddle shifters would be my first choice.

Either way, the Z feels deliciously quick. Slingshotting away from a stop light, you’ll see 0-to-60 mph sprinting in 4.5 seconds with the stick, or 4.3 seconds with the automatic.

And under pedal-to-the-metal acceleration, that twin-turbo V6 sounds just sensational, all creamy-smooth and baritone at lower revs, soaring to a crescendo worthy of Andrea Bocelli near the 7,000 rpm red line.

Find yourself a curvy on-ramp, or sinewy backroad, and the Z steers like its following invisible rails, with steering that’s as sharp as Jimmy Kimmel one-liner, and with near-perfect weighting.

Need to stop, like, right now? The Z Performance’s pizza-sized brakes with four-piston calipers at the front, are as effective as hurling an anchor out the back.

Even with fewer two-door sports coupe choices, the Z still faces some stiff competition in the form of BMW’s superb M2, Ford’s Mustang GT Fastback, and the still-available Toyota GR Supra.

But this zesty Z is still a great pick when it comes to all-round driving fun.