Block Bash Series Returns to Naples Design District

The Naples Design District will set the scene for its second annual Block Bash event series. The 2026 Block Bashes will take place on January 14, February 11, March 11, and April 8, spotlighting the district’s diverse, locally-owned businesses.

Each Block Bash highlights a specific area of the Naples Design District, inviting guests to connect with participating businesses through special promotions, in-store events, demonstrations, and refreshments.

Each Block Bash will feature a rotating lineup of participating businesses, including:

Abbey Carpet and Floor, offering 50 percent-off all area rugs during Block Bash.

Traditions, offering 25 percent-off in-stock accessories (pillows, lamps, throws, and art) and a charcuterie spread for guests to enjoy.

STARability Home Collection, where guests can enjoy small bites, bubbly, prize drawings, 10 percent-off off select items, and 40–50 percent-off clearance.

Big Renovations, serving light refreshments.

Great Walls of Fire, welcoming visitors for in-store experience and promotions.

For more information, visit naplesdesigndistrict.com.