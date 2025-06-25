Bon Voyage: Escape to Iceland

Iceland’s south captivates with its otherworldly landscapes, including lava fields, geysers, glaciers, and black-sand beaches. Nature lovers flock to this country for a plethora of breathtaking sights, but plenty of indulgent experiences are available, too. Read on for more about this unique Nordic nation of fire and ice.

Rest, Relax, Revitalize

The Retreat at Blue Lagoon in Grindavík (within the Reykjanes Peninsula) blends Iceland’s wild, natural beauty with luxurious, sleek design. Adjacent to the famous Blue Lagoon—a world-renowned geothermal spa known for its mineral-rich waters and volcanic landscapes—this 60-suite resort is both a peaceful haven and an adventure hub. Rooms are minimalist yet remarkably stylish, and a stay here affords guests unlimited access to The Retreat Spa, featuring unique offerings, such as float therapy and in-water massage within naturally heated seawater. After your treatment, enjoy a bite at the Spa Restaurant, where guests are free to dine in robes—or clothes. A more formal on-property option can be found at Moss, a Michelin-starred spot serving up inventive gourmet cuisine.

Call of the Wild

While Iceland’s famous spots like the Blue Lagoon and the Golden Circle are certainly worthy of visiting, there are plenty of lesser-known natural treasures to discover, too. Whether you’re looking to kayak between icebergs, hike across glaciers, stroll through ice caves, or walk black-sand beaches, Iceland’s south offers up all for exploration. Several jaw-dropping waterfalls also exist in this area, including Skógafoss, Gljúfrabúi, and Seljalandsfoss.

In fact, the latter is one of the few waterfalls in the world allowing visitors to view its cascade from behind it. Visit Iceland, a website providing official travel information for the country, lists helpful information about taking in these attractions and many additional environmental wonders.