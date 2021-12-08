Book Talk with Author Cynthia Barnett

Cynthia Barnett is an award-winning environmental author of four books addressing oceans, water issues, the natural history of rainfall, and climate change. Her most recent, The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans, explores the relationship between humans and seashells, and the creatures that make them. She will give a talk at the Marco Island Historical Museum, December 9, $10. Call 239-389-6447 to RSVP.