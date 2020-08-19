Books for Collier Kids Supports Students Amid COVID Challenges

The organization will continue its efforts to provide children with free books in the new school year

To help provide children across Collier County with access to new books amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Books for Collier Kids (BCK), which works to provide books to children in-need and promote literacy, will continue its collaborative efforts with Collier County Public Schools and local charities.

“After the schools closed in March, Books for Collier Kids worked closely with Dr. Kamela Patton and her staff to find ways to continue delivering new books for the children in pre-K, kindergarten, first and second grade, even when students were no longer in the classroom,” said board chair Sallie Williams. “In fact, more than 35,000 books were distributed to children at meal sites throughout the county and when the children came to pick up their personal items in May.”

To help keep children entertained at home, ease them into “the new normal,” and maintain good reading habits this summer, BCK delivered new, age-appropriate books to Boys & Girls Club, Guadalupe Center, Grace Place, Salvation Army, Youth Haven, Pathways, Friends of Foster Families, Fun Time Early Childhood Academy, and Habitat for Humanity.

“Most of our children in the Title I schools live below the poverty level in less than ideal conditions; no air conditioning, poor air and water quality, as well as a lack of access to nutritional food,” said vice chair Nora Kolmer. “By collaborating with CCPS and area charities, especially during such challenging times, we’ve not only been able to feed these young bodies, we’re able to nourish their minds.”

The volunteer-run nonprofit partners with more than 20 local organizations, including the Collier County Public Schools, Friends of Foster Children Forever, Fun Time Early Childhood Academy, Habitat for Humanity of Collier County, Grace Place for Children and Families, Guadalupe Center, Pathways and Christ Child Society of Naples.

For more information please call Sallie Williams, Board Chair at (239) 394-4062 or visit the website.