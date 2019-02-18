Join us on March 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Mercto for “Bourbon & Burgers“, a top-shelf food and drink experience.

Tickets include top-shelf bourbon and whiskey tastings, specialized burger bites from Mercato’s best restaurants, and entertainment by the Ben Allen Band. Proceeds from the event will benefit Collier County 100 Club, a not-for-profit that

provides immediate financial assistance to the families of Southwest Florida’s fallen first responders.

Purchase your ticket now for $55 or $65 at the gate. Tickets are limited.

Restaurants include: TooJays, The Pub, Cavo Lounge, The Hampton Social, The Counter