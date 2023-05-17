Brews & Burgers Bash Returns

The Collier Building Industry Association will host the second annual Brews & Burgers Bash at Tamiami Ford (1471 Airport-Pulling Road North) in Naples May 18.

Kicking off at 5 p.m., the event will feature axe-throwing, a “Dunk the Builders” dunk tank, live music, a 50/50 raffle, and, of course, brews, bubbles, and bites to enjoy.

Proceeds from the event will support Collier Building Industry Association’s philanthropic endeavors, including the foundation and annual toy drive. Guests are also encouraged to bring a pair of sneakers for children aged 5 to 17 years to be donated to Laces of Love.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.