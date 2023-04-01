Bruce Nakfoor, MD, is a board-certified radiation oncologist with more than 32 years of experience in the medical field, 27 years here in Naples as a practicing radiation oncologist. He has been the most highly ranked radiation oncologist in Collier County since 1996. He has spoken at multiple national and international cancer conferences and has published over a dozen peer-reviewed cancer research papers.

Dr. Nakfoor is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Notre Dame and received his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School. He received his radiation oncology residency training at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH)/Harvard Medical School where he was awarded chief resident during his final year. While at MGH, Dr. Nakfoor spent a year performing laboratory research investigating the treatment of prostate cancer with radiation therapy. He has published in peer review journals on topics such as head and neck cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, and prostate cancer.

What Dr. Nakfoor values most is creating a personal relationship with his patients, even providing his personal cell phone for their oncologic needs. His priority is for his patients to receive world-class care here in the comfort of our own community.

With more than 100 years of combined experience in the practice of radiation oncology and having seen more than 40,000 newly diagnosed cancer patients, Inspire Oncology represents the most experienced radiation oncology team in the nation.

Dr. Nakfoor and Inspire Oncology make it a priority to provide world-class care for patients in the comfort of our own community, which includes a holistic approach to all their patients’ cancer needs including cancer nutrition, exercise oncology, and mental well-being. Inspire Oncology’s doctors recognize that each cancer patient is unique as they strive to form a special bond with each patient to help them reclaim their lives.

