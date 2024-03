Summerfields and Petals the Flower Truck will team up to host an Easter Bubbles & Blooms Pop-Up on March 28. Visit Summerfields (953 Central Avenue) in Naples from noon to 3 p.m. to customize a stunning Easter table centerpiece.

Bring a pal to sip on bubbly as you design your custom arrangements with beautiful spring flowers. Guests will receive a voucher at Petals the Flower Truck with the purchase of a vase.

For more information, visit summerfieldnaples.com.