Café on the Bay Is the Local Lavazza Headquarters

High-quality coffee is available at many venues throughout Naples, but there’s only one place to savor Lavazza. Last October, the Naples Bay Resort & Marina transformed their Catalina Café into Café on the Bay, with an emphasis on the famed family-owned coffee brand founded in Turin in 1895. The menu features an assortment of espresso and signature lattes, along with smoothies, teas, and both drip and cold-brewed coffee.

“We wanted to recreate the atmosphere of an authentic Italian coffee bar,” says Paul Ditheridge, director of marketing and sales. “The resort has a Portofino-inspired, Mediterranean feel, and Lavazza is an excellent fit. It’s not mainstream, and it’s more distinctive than the mass-market brands.”

Complementing the beverages is a casual menu available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Croissants and breakfast breads are served until 11 a.m., when the focus shifts to sandwiches and salads. Beer and wine were recently added, making it the perfect place to relax at happy hour with a view of the water. In addition, boaters docked at the Naples Bay Marina can place their orders in advance and have a Café on the Bay picnic basket waiting for them upon arrival.

“It’s a unique concept,” says Ditheridge. “You can walk or bike here from downtown, and feel free to bring your dog. You can get a snack or a meal that you couldn’t find at another coffee bar, and the atmosphere is both elegant and fun.”