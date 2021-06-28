“If you like cakes from Costco or Publix, you probably won’t like mine,” says Jeri Suzette, a former Wall Street asset management specialist who abandoned finance to pursue her childhood passion. After taking classes and doing an internship with The Cake Boss (“my style is totally different from his, but I learned a lot”), she set up shop in Manhattan’s Battery Park neighborhood. Using 90 percent organic ingredients and original recipes, she’s now reinventing her business, Cake Suzette, in Southwest Florida and delivers throughout the area to hotels, restaurants, and private customers. “Buttercream and flowers are my specialties,” she says. “I’ve developed a niche that no one else has, and I’m thrilled that people love the cakes I’m baking.”