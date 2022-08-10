Caloosa Sound Amphitheater to Host Concert Series

The riverfront amphitheater in Fort Myers will kick off Rockin’ on the River concerts with a performance by The FIXX September 13

The FIXX will perform at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater September 13. Photo courtesy of the artist
The new riverfront Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers will stage Rockin’ on the River, a free concert series kicking off on September 13, with a performance by classic alternative rockers The FIXX. The free concert series will run from September through December and includes performances by three fan favorites: Pablo Cruise on October 30; Lorrie Morgan on November 21; and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on December 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. and all shows begin at 7 p.m.

Lorrie Morgan
Lorrie Morgan takes the stage November 21. Photo courtesy of the artist.

General admission tickets are free, but must be claimed in advance here. A limited number of $35 VIP tickets will be available and include a reserved seat within five rows of the stage, one complimentary drink, and access to VIP restrooms. In addition, $50 Super VIP tickets will be available, which include exclusive meet-and-greets with the artists.

Located at 2101 Edwards Drive, the 4,000-capacity amphitheater opened this summer along the Caloosahatchee River, adjacent to Luminary Hotel & Co. and the Caloosa Sound Convention Center. For more information on Caloosa Sound Amphitheater and Luminary Hotel & Co., click here.

