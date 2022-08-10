Caloosa Sound Amphitheater to Host Concert Series

The new riverfront Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers will stage Rockin’ on the River, a free concert series kicking off on September 13, with a performance by classic alternative rockers The FIXX. The free concert series will run from September through December and includes performances by three fan favorites: Pablo Cruise on October 30; Lorrie Morgan on November 21; and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on December 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. and all shows begin at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are free, but must be claimed in advance here. A limited number of $35 VIP tickets will be available and include a reserved seat within five rows of the stage, one complimentary drink, and access to VIP restrooms. In addition, $50 Super VIP tickets will be available, which include exclusive meet-and-greets with the artists.

Located at 2101 Edwards Drive, the 4,000-capacity amphitheater opened this summer along the Caloosahatchee River, adjacent to Luminary Hotel & Co. and the Caloosa Sound Convention Center. For more information on Caloosa Sound Amphitheater and Luminary Hotel & Co., click here.