Campiello Does A Riff on the Aperol spritz

Campiello’s version of the popular Aperol Spritz uses equal parts Montanaro’s red vermouth and 6 PM (their low-alcohol amaro), combined with high-quality Prosecco. “It’s evocative of the aperitivo hour in Italy, when friends and family gather to socialize,” says Ross Kupitz, beverage director for D’Amico & Partners. “It brings back memories for our well-traveled clientele.” Several dozen are consumed on a typical busy night in season, mostly on the sun-drenched patio. “We use Montanaro because it’s less bitter than Campari or Aperol, and it produces a balanced cocktail that’s perfect for the American palate and also accentuates the flavor of food.”