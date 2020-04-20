Cannoli Recipe from Caffe Milano

Cannoli
Chef Marvin Torre, Caffe Milano
Cannoli originated in Sicily and are now enjoyed throughout Italy and around the world. They’re the perfect sweet and crunchy ending to a meal, paired with a strong Italian espresso.
Ingredients:
4 cups whole milk ricotta
3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
Dash of cinnamon
Powdered sugar to taste
Chopped pistachios
12 cannoli pastry shells
Preparation:
In a bowl, whisk together the ricotta, powdered sugar and cinnamon until smooth. Use a pastry bag or a plastic freezer bag with the tip cut off to pipe the ricotta filling into the pastry shells. Dip ends of the cannoli in pistachios. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve.
