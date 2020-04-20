Cannoli Recipe from Caffe Milano

Cannoli

Chef Marvin Torre, Caffe Milano

Cannoli originated in Sicily and are now enjoyed throughout Italy and around the world. They’re the perfect sweet and crunchy ending to a meal, paired with a strong Italian espresso.

Ingredients:

4 cups whole milk ricotta

3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

Dash of cinnamon

Powdered sugar to taste

Chopped pistachios

12 cannoli pastry shells

Preparation:

In a bowl, whisk together the ricotta, powdered sugar and cinnamon until smooth. Use a pastry bag or a plastic freezer bag with the tip cut off to pipe the ricotta filling into the pastry shells. Dip ends of the cannoli in pistachios. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve.