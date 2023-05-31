Capturing History in a Sculpture Garden

In 2018, Method & Concept Director Chad Jensen had a vision to transform a small right-of-way in the Naples Design District into an oasis for arts, culture, nature, and local history. What resulted is the ACL|ROW Sculpture Garden, named for the Atlantic Coast Line railway that once ran parallel to Tenth Street South, as well as the right-of-way on which it sits. Inspiration for the garden came when Jensen discovered a small cement rail marker engraved with the letters A,C, and L—left untouched and unnoticed by the community for decades.

He worked closely with the City of Naples to formalize his vision that included a permeable path and artwork, as well as informational signage on the rail history of Naples, including the Seaboard Air Line and the Atlantic Coast Line railways. Jensen also partnered with the Naples Botanical Garden to curate a lush subtropical landscape for the garden.

Boasting original artwork by two Florida natives, Ran Adler and Brett Harvey, the garden is now open to the public to enjoy. Says Jensen, “The hope is that people are drawn into the unassuming beauty of the space to realize it is so much more; similar to the content and context of a work of art giving dynamic meaning to something.”