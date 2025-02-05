Car Lovers Unite at Cars on Fifth Concours

Steer your way down to Fifth Avenue South on February 8 for the twenty-first annual Naples Automotive Experience—Cars on Fifth Concours. More than 750 cars—including 170 Ferraris and other exotic, vintage, and muscle cars—will be on exhibit. Jay Leno, an avid car collector and comedian, will headline the weekend, appearing for a charity comedy night February 6 at Hertz Arena and an ultimate garage tour February 7. Proceeds will benefit St. Matthew’s House, where thousands of individuals and families in Southwest Florida receive nourishment, shelter, guidance, and life skills every year.