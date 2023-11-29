Celebrate Chanukah at Mercato

The Jewish holiday of Chanukah is an eight-day festival of lights that coincides with the year-end holiday season. Commemorated around the world with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers, and food, the celebration is a joyous one. The annual Community Wide Chanukah Celebration, organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples, takes place on December 11, on the lawn at Mercato. Attendees are invited to join the rabbis and clergy in lighting the menorah at 5:45 p.m.; the event begins at 5 p.m.

Since 2014, Jeffrey Feld has served as the president and CEO of the nonprofit Jewish Federation of Greater Naples; the mission of the federation is to foster a sense of community for the many Jewish residents in Naples and surrounding areas by creating and supporting programming to further Jewish learning, identity, pride, and culture.

“Chanukah is the holiday that celebrates the miracle of light and is a reminder about light, or good, overcoming evil and darkness,” Feld details.

Based on last year’s numbers, Feld anticipates “between 800 to 1,000 participants” will attend this community event. To make space for all, the federation requests registering online in advance.