Celebrate Easter with the Norman Love Collection

If you have a tight relationship with the Easter Bunny, it might bring you some ultra-premium, egg-shaped chocolates from Norman Love Confections’ 2022 Easter Collection.

Featuring 10 rich egg crèmes wrapped in artisanal white, dark and milk chocolate, the limited-edition 2022 Easter Collection can be savored from April 4 – 17. In addition to fruity favorites strawberry, raspberry and coconut, the exclusive line includes velvety, smooth flavors of coffee, caramel and peanut butter.

Flavor Descriptions:

Tropical Cream – White chocolate egg filled with fresh mango, passion fruit and banana

Strawberry Cream – White chocolate egg filled with smooth blend of strawberries

Vanilla Cream – White chocolate egg filled with vanilla infused white chocolate

Coconut Cream – Dark chocolate egg filled with coconut cream and splash of dark rum

Chocolate Cream – Dark chocolate egg filled with silky dark chocolate ganache

Mint Cream – Dark chocolate egg filled with decadent mint infused cream

Coffee Cream – Milk chocolate egg filled with roasted coffee bean ganache

Caramel Cream – Milk chocolate egg filled with rich, velvety caramel

Raspberry Cream – Dark chocolate egg filled with creamy white chocolate raspberry

Peanut Butter Cream – Milk chocolate egg filled with smooth peanut butter

The 2022 Easter Collection offers a 10-piece Easter gift box with all 10 chocolate eggs for $26, a 5-piece gift box with two chocolate eggs and three flavors from the signature collection at $14, and a 25-piece gift box with all 10 chocolate eggs and an assortment of chocolates from the Signature Collection for $55. Gourmet Easter Pails are also available and include a 5-piece gift box with 1 solid chocolate bunny, 4 chocolate marshmallow bunnies, and chocolate covered jellybeans for $30.

Additionally, Norman Love Confections offers a variety of sweet Easter desserts and gourmet cakes in retail locations. The 2022 Easter Collection is available for purchase online or in Norman Love Confections’ chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Naples, Estero and Sarasota, Florida. Specialty desserts and custom cakes can be pre-ordered by calling 239-561-7215 at least 48 hours in advance to ensure availability.