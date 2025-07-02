Celebrate Fourth of July at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

Celebrate Fourth of July weekend at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, where sun-drenched days meet festive fun for all ages from July 4-6

LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort will set the scene for Fourth of July. Photo courtesy of LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort
Friday Activities

  • Beach Grill Out: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Family fun face painting at the Koi Hut/Tiki Pool Deck: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks crafts painting at the Koi Hut/Tiki Pool Deck: 2 to 3 p.m.
  • Live entertainment at Tiki Bar & Grill: 3 to 6 p.m.
  • Freedom S’mores at the Tiki Pool Deck: 4 p.m.
Enjoy s'mores at Tiki Pool Deck on July 4. Photo courtesy of LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort
Saturday Activities

  • Beach Grill Out: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Patriotic bracelet making at the Koi Hut/Tiki Pool Deck: Noon to 2 p.m.
  • Cotton Candy Machine Fun at the pool deck: 2 p.m.
  • Live Entertainment: 3 to 6 p.m.

Sunday Activities

  • Beach Grill Out: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Stars & Sand Beach Snacks at the Koi Hut/Tiki Pool Deck: Noon

For more information, visit laplayaresort.com or reach out with any questions.

