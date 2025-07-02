Celebrate Fourth of July at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

Celebrate Fourth of July weekend at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, where sun-drenched days meet festive fun for all ages from July 4-6.
Friday Activities
- Beach Grill Out: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Family fun face painting at the Koi Hut/Tiki Pool Deck: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Fireworks crafts painting at the Koi Hut/Tiki Pool Deck: 2 to 3 p.m.
- Live entertainment at Tiki Bar & Grill: 3 to 6 p.m.
- Freedom S’mores at the Tiki Pool Deck: 4 p.m.
Saturday Activities
- Beach Grill Out: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Patriotic bracelet making at the Koi Hut/Tiki Pool Deck: Noon to 2 p.m.
- Cotton Candy Machine Fun at the pool deck: 2 p.m.
- Live Entertainment: 3 to 6 p.m.
Sunday Activities
- Beach Grill Out: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Stars & Sand Beach Snacks at the Koi Hut/Tiki Pool Deck: Noon
For more information, visit laplayaresort.com or reach out with any questions.
