Celebrate Fourth of July at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

Celebrate Fourth of July weekend at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, where sun-drenched days meet festive fun for all ages from July 4-6.

Friday Activities

Beach Grill Out: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family fun face painting at the Koi Hut/Tiki Pool Deck: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Noon to 1:30 p.m. Fireworks crafts painting at the Koi Hut/Tiki Pool Deck: 2 to 3 p.m.

2 to 3 p.m. Live entertainment at Tiki Bar & Grill: 3 to 6 p.m.

3 to 6 p.m. Freedom S’mores at the Tiki Pool Deck: 4 p.m.

Saturday Activities

Beach Grill Out: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patriotic bracelet making at the Koi Hut/Tiki Pool Deck: Noon to 2 p.m.

Noon to 2 p.m. Cotton Candy Machine Fun at the pool deck: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Live Entertainment: 3 to 6 p.m.

Sunday Activities

Beach Grill Out: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stars & Sand Beach Snacks at the Koi Hut/Tiki Pool Deck: Noon

For more information, visit laplayaresort.com or reach out with any questions.