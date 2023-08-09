Celebrate Hawaii Statehood Day at Oahu Fresh Bowls

Celebrate Hawaii Statehood Day deliciously at Oahu Fresh Bowls in Naples on August 18. To honor the occasion, the restaurant will offer half priced poke bowls and burritos with purchase all day.

Each of Oahu Fresh Bowls’ poke and burritos boast fresh sushi grade fish and can be customized with sauces and toppings including avocado, cucumber, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, and pickled jalapeño. End the meal with a sweet treat with the eatery’s customizable acai soft serve and boba drinks filled with popping pearls and jellies.

Oahu Fresh Bowls is owned by Naples restaurateur Mike Cardascia. Originally hailing from the beautiful island of Oahu, Hawaii, Oahu Fresh Bowls began as a food truck catering to events and gatherings.

The restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call (239) 331-2200, email mike@oahufreshbowls.com, or visit www.oahufreshbowls.com.