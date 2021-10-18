Celebrate Heirloom Tomatoes at Ridgway Bar & Grill

Florida tomatoes burst on the scene in October, and the heirloom varieties tend to be the sweetest and most intensely flavored of all. This combination of house-made ricotta cheese and heirloom tomatoes was introduced as a starter three years ago at Ridgway Bar & Grill and has become one of the most popular menu items—as much for its shareability as its taste. “My ricotta recipe calls for milk, whole buttermilk, heavy cream, and salt,” says iconic Naples chef Tony Ridgway. “We source the tomatoes depending on seasonality. We add a healthy grind of salt before serving, because tomatoes want a lot of seasoning.” The dish is finished with grilled house-made ciabatta bread, baby romaine leaves, balsamic reduction, and basil oil.