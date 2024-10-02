Celebrate in Good Taste

All four Jewish high holidays take place in October this year, starting with the big two: Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, October 2-4, and Yom Kippur, the day of atonement, October 11-12. Sukkot, the harvest festival, falls October 16-18, and Simchat Torah, which celebrates the Torah, occurs October 23-25.

Elaborate meals generally take place for Rosh Hashanah and, as the sun sets on Yom Kippur, family and friends gather to break their daylong fast with a bountiful feast. If you are Jewish or have Jewish friends, you may be invited to one of these festive gatherings. Here are a few suggestions for an appropriate gift for the host.

Candy symbolizes the desire that the year be sweet, not bitter. Check out Olde Naples Chocolate for a grand assortment of confections.

Fruit is also a good choice. Apples with honey signify a sweet start to the year, while pomegranates, with their abundance of seeds, symbolize a year that will be rich with blessings. For honey, check out Grand Central Honey, which sells more than 100 varieties; Naples Honey Company, producers of pure local honey; and Wynn’s Market in Naples.

Though few people keep kosher these days, bringing kosher wine is a thoughtful gesture, nonetheless. For a bottle that’s out of the ordinary, check Natural Wine Naples for selections.