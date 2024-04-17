Celebrate National Estuaries Day at Rookery Bay

Mark your calendars for Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve’s National Estuaries Day celebration on May 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests of all ages will enjoy kayak demos on the water, boat rides, art, children’s crafts and activities, face painting, photo booths, food trucks, nature and wildlife exhibits, marine-life touch tank, boat tours, art gallery exhibit, and free admission to the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center all day.

National Estuaries Day is an opportunity to learn more about the coastal environment as well as the research and conservation taking place at Rookery Bay including sea turtle monitoring, shark research, shorebird monitoring, water quality, natural history, Indigenous peoples, and pioneers that inhabited the area long ago.

For more information, visit rookerybay.org.