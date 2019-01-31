Celebrate National Grapefruit Month with a Superfood Salad

February is National Grapefruit Month, so it’s the perfect time to savor this ruby red, pink, or yellow superfood

In 1823, a French nobleman named Count Odet Philippe introduced grapefruit to Florida in the Tampa Bay area, an act that placed him in the Citrus Hall of Fame. February is National Grapefruit Month, so it’s the perfect time to savor this ruby red, pink, or yellow superfood that boasts myriad health claims including curbing hunger, boosting metabolism, firming skin, and lowering cholesterol and blood sugar. Take advantage of these purported benefits with this recipe for a grapefruit ponzu vinaigrette that is delicious over a salad or fish.

1/2 c cup grapefruit pulp

2 tsp. sesame oil

1⁄2 cup gluten-free soy sauce

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. finely chopped fresh ginger

1/2 c cup rice wine vinegar

Blend ingredients together until smooth. Whisk just before dressing.

Recipe by chef Mikey Termini, senior sous chef at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort.

Note: Consuming grapefruit can lead to medication interactions because it contains substances that inhibit cytochrome P450, an enzyme used to metabolize certain drugs. Consult with your doctor if you are taking medications before adding grapefruit to your diet.