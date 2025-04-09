Celebrate National Sculpture Day at Naples Art District

The Joel Shapses Studio & Gallery in the Naples Art District will set the scene for a special National Sculpture Day celebration on April 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Renowned sculptor Joel Shapses will open his North Naples gallery and sculpture garden, featuring more than 100 original mixed-media and stone sculptures, for an evening of self-guided tours, art, conversation, and discovery. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Shapses and get an exclusive first look at his latest works and learn about his creative process.

Guests will enjoy light refreshments while learning about the sculptors who shaped the world of art, from old masters like Michelangelo and Rodin to modern visionaries like Brâncusi and Henry Moore. Attendees will hear about how sculpture has shaped culture, inspired movements, and remains a powerful form of artistic expression.

For more information, visit joelshapsesstudio.com or call (954) 830-3156.