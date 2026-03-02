Celebrate Spring’s Arrival at Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro

For millions of Iranians and other Central and West Asians worldwide, the 13-day new year celebration of Nowruz commences on March 20, marking the vernal equinox. Nowruz means “new day,” signifying the rebirth of nature and the renewal of ties to family and friends. Iranian-born chef/restaurateur Michael Mir will mark the occasion as he has for 27 years, with customers of his Naples restaurant, Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro.

On March 20 and 21, the Fifth Avenue South restaurant will celebrate with such classic holiday dishes as duck confit fesenjoon, with a sauce made of ground toasted walnuts, pomegranate molasses, and spices; sabzi polo mahi, fried fish with fragrant herbed rice pilaf; ash reshteh, a thick noodle soup; and Persian baklava. The centerpiece will be the haft-seen table, a traditional display filled with symbolic items. Haft-seen refers to seven Ss, so all the items start with that letter:

Sabzeh (wheat, barley, or lentil sprouts for rebirth and renewal)

Samanu (sweet pudding for fertility and affluence)

Seeb (apple for beauty and vitality)

Seer (garlic for good health)

Senjed (lotus fruit for love and affection)

Serkeh (vinegar representing patience)

Somaq (sumac, calling upon sunrise and the spice of life)

Beautifully arranged on top of an ornately beaded tablecloth, the display reminds celebrators to reflect on the past year and embrace the future with positivity. Mir speaks fondly of the celebrations in Iran. “Everyone is like a kid,” he says. “They are so excited! By the end of the 13 days, you have gone to everybody’s houses. You’ve seen your aunts and uncles, other relations, and best friends. You’ve exchanged gifts. On the last day, there’s a huge picnic. It’s a very joyous occasion.” Mir also recalls special memories of being invited to prepare a Persian Nowruz feast for the prestigious James Beard Foundation in New York in 2003 and 2007.

Featured image: Mir in the kitchen dishing ash reshteh, a thick noodle soup. Photo by Nick Shirghio